Two Illinois women booked following traffic stop

Two 20-year-old women from Sterling, Illinois were arrested by the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office following a traffic stop around 8:30pm Saturday near the Darr interchange off Interstate 80. As the deputy approached the vehicle, he noticed two women in the front seat and an infant in the back seat. As soon as the deputy made contact with the women he notice an odor of Marijauana. According to court records and the Sheriff’s Office, three large trash bags with several vacuum-sealed marijuana bags and other marijuana related items were seized for a total estimated weight of 16 pounds. The women, Kenzie Parvin and Summer Miller, were each arrested and booked into the Dawson County Jail. The infant was placed into protective custody with the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.

Both women were arraigned in Dawson County Court Monday on charges of Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute and Child Abuse. Their bonds set at 10% of $50,000 and preliminary hearings set for April 25, 2017 at 11:15am.