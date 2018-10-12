Two juveniles arrested in North Platte homicide investigation

North Platte Police Department announced Friday afternoon that two arrests were made in a North Platte homicide investigation. The case stems from the September 14th shooting death of a 22-year-old man in North Platte’s Centennial Park. Officer Beth Kerr says Ethan Pohlmeier and a friend met up with two other people in the Park. Shortly after the meeting a disturbance erupted, gun shots were fired and the suspects fled the area in an older model green car. Pohlmeier died from multiple gunshot wounds while being treated at Great Plains Health.

Officer Kerr says Investigators from the North Platte Police Department, with assistance from the Grand Island Police Department arrested 16-year-old Jesus Martinez and 16-year-old Brayden Turner in Grand Island Friday. A press conference in the case is planned for Monday.