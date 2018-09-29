Two Killed in Douglas County Crash

Omaha, Neb. — Two men were killed in a crash Friday afternoon in western Douglas County.

The crash occurred at approximately 1:05 p.m. at the intersection of 204th and Fort Streets. A garbage truck, driven by Pierre Neal, 26, of Omaha, with passenger Rogelio Sanchez Marin, 54, of Omaha, was driving northbound on 204th Street as it approached Fort Street. The garbage truck drove into the southbound lane of traffic in an attempt to pass a pickup and trailer that were turning right onto eastbound Fort Street.

As this happened, a dump truck was turning left from westbound Fort Street, into the southbound lane of 204th Street. While in the opposite lane, the garbage truck attempted to get back into its own lane, over-corrected, and lost control. The truck rolled onto its side. As the truck was sliding on its side, it ran into the dump truck.

Neal and Sanchez Marin were pronounced deceased on the scene. The driver of the dump truck, Darold Ashcraft, 55, of Omaha, suffered minor injuries.