Two killed in vehicle rollover northwest of Amherst identified

Amherst – Officials in central Nebraska say two people have died in a rollover crash near Amherst. The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office says the crash was reported just before 3 a.m. Saturday on a gravel road northwest of Amherst. The exact time of the crash is unknown at this time.

The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened just before 3 a.m. Saturday on a gravel road northwest of Amherst. Amherst is about 20 miles northwest of Kearney. Investigators say a large pickup driven by a 23-year-old Kalen Pfeiffer of Amherst carrying five other adults left the road, entered the west ditch and rolled.

Authorities say 21 year old Amber Frerichs of Bassett and 29 year old Neal Maloley of Kearney , formerly of Lexington, died at the scene. The four others were taken to a Kearney hospital. Officials say autopsies have been ordered. The driver and remaining three persons were transported by ambulance to CHI Health Good Samaritan Hospital.

The University of Nebraska at Kearney issued a statement about the tragedy. The statement says Frerichs was a junior at UNK majoring in Exercise Science. She was studying to becomg an athletic trainer and worked in Campus Recreation.

The statement goes on to say, “Amber Frerichs was an active participant in student life and activities at UNK, particularly in Campus Recreation and our Wellness Center. Many knew her and will miss her. We’re offering counseling resources for our campus community. It’s devastating for us, but more so for her family and friends, who our hearts go out to.”

Assisting deputies were members of the Kearney Police Department, Kearney/Buffalo County Fatality Accident Reconstruction Team, Amherst Volunteer Fire & Rescue, CHI GSH Paramedics, Buffalo County Attorney’s Office and Buffalo County Highway Department.