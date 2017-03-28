Two Lake McConaughy SRA campgrounds closing temporarily for projects

LINCOLN, Neb. – Two campgrounds at Lake McConaughy State Recreation Area will close temporarily to allow construction crews to complete upgrades to campground amenities.

Lone Eagle Campground, located between Arthur Bay and Sandy Beach, will be closed March 31 until approximately early May. The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission received a $740,000 appropriation from the 2013 Nebraska legislature to upgrade all 84 camping sites at Lone Eagle to full service accommodations. An electrical system upgrade and accessibility upgrade were completed in 2014 with $100,000 in additional funding from the Keith County Visitor’s Committee. This closure will allow construction crews to complete installation of a wastewater and drinking water system, which will bring RV dump and fill locations to each of the 84 sites.

Little Thunder Campground, located between Martin Bay and Arthur Bay, will be closed March 31 until approximately late April. Little Thunder received an improvement grant from the Keith County Visitor’s Committee in 2016 for $50,000 for the installation of new 20/30/50 amp electrical pedestals at all 42 camping sites located in the area. Nebraska Game and Parks is providing additional funding.

Several minor upgrades recently have been completed or are in the process of being completed, including landscape and existing facility improvements.

Contact Park Superintendent Colby Johnson at 308-284-8804 or colby.johnson@nebraska.gov for more information.