class="post-template-default single single-post postid-213207 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"
Two Lexington men plead not guilty to voting more than once | KRVN Radio

Two Lexington men plead not guilty to voting more than once

BY KRVN News | February 3, 2017
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
Two Lexington men plead not guilty to voting more than once

Two Lexington men have pled not guilty to a felony charge of voting more than once in the November General Election. Ali Abdullahi, age 37, and 26-year-old Shueb Ali appeared in Dawson County District Court on Monday where they entered their pleas. Each is scheduled for jury trials on April 11, 2017 at 9:00am.

Dawson County Clerk Karla Zlatkovsky says both men are suspected of voting early before the November 8, 2016 election and then voted on the day of the election at their assigned polling place. She says a roster at the polling site indicated the men had already received a ballot so their votes on election day were allowed on provisional ballots that were kept separate from the ballot box and into it’s own envelope. Those provisional ballots were then reviewed by the local canvassing board and rejected. Zlatkovsky says the men’s early ballots were included in the election count.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments