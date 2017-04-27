Two LRHC board members announce resignations

At the end of Tuesday evening’s Lexington Regional Health Center Board meeting, two members announced their resignations from the board. The Board took no action on the resignations of Dr. Mark Jones and Dr. Wayne Weston pending a review of by-laws on handling board resignations. Dr. Jones has served on the board since June 2014 following a primary election. Dr. Weston was into the 11th month of his four-year term. He had previously served three terms on the board in the early years of the formation of the hospital district.

Dr. Jones is a partner in the physician owned Plum Creek Medical Group. All of it’s medical staff renounced their privileges to admit patients into the hospital in an ongoing rift between the Medical Group and the Health Center.

“It seems like for the last five years I have been defending myself and my conscious is clear, I work first for the community of Lexington.” He continued that “I want to see the hospital do well and we got a good hospital.” He lamented that his long-term relationship with many Health Center staff members have soured over the rift…”I’m sad about that but, there’s nothing much else I can do about that.”

Since being elected, Weston said he’s found that board meetings have become too difficult to attend due to conflicts. “That doesn’t serve the public well when I’m not here.” One of the main reasons he ran for the hospital board was to try to mend the relationship between the Medical Group and Health Center. But, after making some efforts towards that end he concluded there was “not going to be any reconciliation between Plum Creek and the Hospital and that was my big reason for running. I hoped to achieve that. I’m certainly not going to achieve that and so I see no reason to be here.”

Pending the acceptance of Dr. Jones and Dr. Weston’s resignations, the three remaining Health Center board members include Rob Anderson, Amber Ackerson and Tara Naprstek.