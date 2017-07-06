Two men arrested in separate assaults on officers

Two men were arrested this week in separate assaults on Dawson County officers. On Monday evening, Lexington Police Department officers were called to Memorial Park where a man was reportedly yelling at people there. According to a court report, the man departed the scene in a vehicle and was later stopped by several officers. The man initially refused to leave the vehicle and was yelling at officers. After being assisted from the vehicle, the man became aggressive and struck an officer in the face and continued to kick at the officers. Daud Mohamud, age 27 of Aurora, CO, was arraigned in Dawson County Court Wednesday where was his bond was set at 10% of $100,000. He faces two felony counts of Assault on an Officer and misdemeanor charges of Resisting Arrest and Obstructing a Police Officer. His next hearing is on July 13, 2017 at 1:15pm.

The other incident occurred shortly before 10:00pm on Tuesday evening. A suspicious call from Cozad was made to the Dawson County Communications Center. According to an arrest report, Cozad Police Department officers made contact with a man they suspected as making the call. The report states the man became erratic and attempted to go to his vehicle. An officer used a taser to subdue the man but, continued to resist officers. After medical treatment, 38-year-old Van Johnson of Cozad, was booked into the Dawson County Jail and was arraigned Wednesday on felony charges of Assault on an Officer and Resisting Arrest-second offense. His next hearing was set for July 13, 2017 at 1:30pm. The Nebraska State Patrol and Dawson County Sheriff’s Office assisted.