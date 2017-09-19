class="post-template-default single single-post postid-260607 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.2.1 vc_responsive"
Two Men Arrested on Drug Charges Following I-80 Traffic Stop

BY Nebraska State Patrol | September 19, 2017
(GRAND ISLAND, NEB.)  — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) arrested two men Sunday afternoon, September 17, following a traffic stop on Interstate 80.

The stop happened near mile marker 320 or four miles west of the Giltner interchange at approximately 3:22 p.m, when Troopers stopped a 2016 Toyota for following too closely. An NSP Police Service Dog indicated on the trunk of the vehicle, prompting a search.

Troopers found approximately 1.5 pounds of marijuana, several containers of hash oil and hash wax, and other items.

Joseph A. MacDonald, 21, and Casey Sorenson, 23, both of Wisconsin, were arrested for Possession with Intent to Deliver, Possession of Hash Oil and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. MacDonald was also cited for No Operators License.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
