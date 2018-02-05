Two men charged in death of Lincoln man missing since summer

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ Two men face murder charges in the death of a Lincoln man whose family reported him missing last summer.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports prosecutors on Friday charged 36-year-old Dominic G. Aguirre and 35-year-old Paul A. Clark with second-degree murder. They also were charged with kidnapping, assault and using a firearm to commit a felony.

They were arrested last week in connection with the death of 35-year-old Phillip Madlock, whose brother reported him missing in July.

Lancaster County prosecutors allege Aguirre and Clark killed Madlock on June 28. They have been jailed since Jan. 12 on marijuana charges.

Police have provided few details about how Madlock died, including whether his body has been found.