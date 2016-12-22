Two men missing from Work Ethic Camp

On December 21,2016, during an institutional count conducted at 10:50 pm, two inmates were discovered missing from the Work Ethic Camp in McCook, NE. TheNebraska State Patrol and local law enforcement were notified. Security footagerevealed that the two inmates walked away at approximately 5:30 pm.

The inmates are identified as Andrew Russell and Charles Canaday.

Russell is described as a 20 year old, white male, 6’2″,170 lbs, black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing khaki pants gray sweatshirt and gray stocking cap. He was sentenced from Dawes County on a two counts of manufacturing distribution

delivery disposition of controlled substance with the intent to deliver.

Canaday is described as a 35 year old, white male, 5′ 10′, 140 lbs, brown hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing khaki pants, brown coat and gray stocking cap. He was sentenced from Greeley, Howard, Sheridan, Valley counties on three counts of burglary, one count theft and one count criminal mischief.

The Work Ethic Camp is a minimum security facility. lnmates housed in this facility have reached a level of custody where they are able to work in the community with intermittent supervision.

At the time of this press release, they remain at large. lf you have any information

regarding Russell and/or Canaday, please contact your local authorities or the

Nebraska State Patrol.