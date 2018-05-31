Two men’s trip through Dawson County got sidelined

A traffic stop on Highway 30 about 5 miles west of Lexington resulted in the seizure of about 101 pounds of suspected Marijuana and the arrest of two men. It occurred Wednesday evening around 7:00pm. A Dawson County Sheriff’s Office deputy stopped a 2018 GM Yukon Denali for stop sign violation. The deputy detected the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle and a search revealed the suspected marijuana in three duffel bags located in the rear cargo area of the vehicle.

Richard Coffey, a 68-year-old man from Indianapolis, IN and Robert Wright, 54 from Manila, CA. were arrested and lodged in the Dawson County Jail. Both men were charged in Dawson County Court with Possession of Marijuana With Intent to Deliver and Possession of Hashish. Their bonds were set at 10% of $250,000 and their next hearings set for June 11, 2018 in Dawson County Court.