Two More Christmas Day Tornadoes Confirmed in South Central Nebraska

On Thursday, December 29, staff from the National Weather Service (NWS) in Hastings surveyed additional reports of damage resulting from the Christmas Day thunderstorms. From this survey, two more tornadoes were confirmed to have occurred. This brings the total number of tornadoes on Christmas Day in south central Nebraska and north central Kansas to four. In addition to the additional tornado locations, NWS staff surveyed several other locations for damage. It was determined the damage at the other locations was concurrent with thunderstorm wind damage. No additional surveys will be conducted.

At 12:17 p.m., an EF-0 tornado was determined to touch down seven miles southeast of Minden. The damage path was roughly half a mile and lasted approximately two minutes. This tornado produced minor damage at a farmstead southeast of Minden.

A third tornado started just west of Ravenna road four miles northwest of Gibbon at 12:24 p.m. and upset a couple of pivots before entering the east end of the Blue Sky Estates. One outbuilding was destroyed with debris carried one-quarter mile north-northwest of the site. Aside from this building destroyed, the tornado moved through an area of the subdivision generally void of buildings or trees. The tornado lasted for four minutes and created a path 4.2 miles long.

The Nebraska tornadoes were the “latest calendar year” tornadoes since 1950 and first December tornado since December 13, 1975. In 1975, an 8-mile long tornado occurred between Chester and Gilead in Thayer County, and a brief tornado occurred near Steinauer in Pawnee County.

EF-Scale Categories:

EF0 WEAK 65 TO 85 MPH

EF1 WEAK 86 TO 110 MPH

EF2 STRONG 111 TO 135 MPH

EF3 STRONG 136 TO 165 MPH

EF4 VIOLENT 166 TO 200 MPH

EF5 VIOLENT >200 MPH

There was no change to the tornado information near Alton, KS or Funk, NE.