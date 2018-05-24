Two Nevada men avoid jail time in $45,000 York County pot seizure

YORK, Neb. – Two Nevada men arrested in York County for transporting 20 pounds of marijuana, have had their charges reduced.

On April 19, Alexander Price, 20, and Kevin Hunt, 20, were jailed by York County Deputies for possessing $45,000 worth of pot concealed in bean bag chairs.

Both appeared in York County Court on Monday, facing charges of Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession with Intent to Deliver, and No Drug Tax Stamp. Each pleaded guilty to the Possession charge, a Class 4 Felony, amending the charge to Attempt of a Class 4 Felony; a Class 1 Misdemeanor. The charges of Intent to Deliver and No Drug Tax Stamp were dropped in exchange.

Price and Hunt must each pay a $750 fine. No additional jail time will be serve. A Show Cause Hearing for extension of time pay has been scheduled for Wednesday.