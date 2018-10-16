class="post-template-default single single-post postid-341517 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.5.2 vc_responsive"
Two Nominees Forwarded for District Court Judge Vacancy in the Eleventh Judicial District | KRVN Radio

Two Nominees Forwarded for District Court Judge Vacancy in the Eleventh Judicial District

BY Governor's Office | October 16, 2018
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
Two Nominees Forwarded for District Court Judge Vacancy in the Eleventh Judicial District

 

LINCOLN – The Judicial Nominating Commission for the District Court, Eleventh Judicial District.  The district includes Arthur, Chase, Dawson, Dundy, Furnas, Hayes, Frontier, Gosper, Hitchcock, Hooker, Keith, Lincoln, Logan, McPherson, Perkins, Red Willow, and Thomas counties.  The commission provided the following two names for the Governor’s consideration: Michael E. Piccolo, North Platte; and Felicia K. Fair, Ogallala.

The primary place of office for the judicial vacancy is North Platte, Lincoln County, Nebraska.  The vacancy is due to the retirement of Judge Donald E. Rowlands.

 

 

© 2018 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments