Two Nominees Forwarded for District Court Judge Vacancy in the Eleventh Judicial District

LINCOLN – The Judicial Nominating Commission for the District Court, Eleventh Judicial District. The district includes Arthur, Chase, Dawson, Dundy, Furnas, Hayes, Frontier, Gosper, Hitchcock, Hooker, Keith, Lincoln, Logan, McPherson, Perkins, Red Willow, and Thomas counties. The commission provided the following two names for the Governor’s consideration: Michael E. Piccolo, North Platte; and Felicia K. Fair, Ogallala.

The primary place of office for the judicial vacancy is North Platte, Lincoln County, Nebraska. The vacancy is due to the retirement of Judge Donald E. Rowlands.