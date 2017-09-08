class="post-template-default single single-post postid-258457 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.2.1 vc_responsive"
Two north-central KS communities on lockdown Thur | KRVN Radio

Two north-central KS communities on lockdown Thur

BY Courtesy of KNCK Radio News | September 8, 2017
Home News Regional News
Two north-central KS communities on lockdown Thur
Courtesy/ Zachary Barnes is being sought in connection with a Kasnas City murder. Possible sightings of him in two north-central Kansas communities on Thursday led to lockdowns.

A search for a Kansas City homicide suspect led to a lock down of businesses and schools in two north-central Kansas communities on Thursday. KNCK Radio News is reporting that officers went to a residence in Scandia to execute a search warrant for 24-year-old Zachary Barnes of Kansas City. Barnes fled the area before they could make an arrest.

At the same time, law enforcement closed down a portion of Concordia in order to establish a perimeter that would keep a threat from entering that area.

Barnes, a white male, 5’7″, 160 lbs., brown hair and green eyes, was then spotted in Belleville. Officers responded but, Barnes was not located in the home he was believed to be in.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments