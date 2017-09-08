Two north-central KS communities on lockdown Thur

A search for a Kansas City homicide suspect led to a lock down of businesses and schools in two north-central Kansas communities on Thursday. KNCK Radio News is reporting that officers went to a residence in Scandia to execute a search warrant for 24-year-old Zachary Barnes of Kansas City. Barnes fled the area before they could make an arrest.

At the same time, law enforcement closed down a portion of Concordia in order to establish a perimeter that would keep a threat from entering that area.

Barnes, a white male, 5’7″, 160 lbs., brown hair and green eyes, was then spotted in Belleville. Officers responded but, Barnes was not located in the home he was believed to be in.