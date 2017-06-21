Two people apprehended after 3 county chase

A three county pursuit of a pickup Tuesday ended safely with two arrests. It began around 11:40am as a Nebraska State Patrol trooper initiated a traffic stop in the Oxford area. The driver fled and the trooper followed through parts of Harlan, Furnas and Gosper counties with speeds up to 100mph. Patrol spokesman Cody Thomas says at one point the pursuit was terminated and a perimeter was set up. According to Gosper County Sheriff Dennis Ocken, the pickup was found in a garage in a rural southeast Gosper County area known as Turkey Creek. Two subjects were arrested in the area.

Thomas says both subjects were booked into the Dawson County Jail. The driver, 37-year-old Leon Jackson of Arkansas City, KS was held on an outstanding warrant, Obstruction of Justice, Willful Reckless Driving and Felony Flight to Avoid Arrest. Rachelle Ward, age 47 of Wellington, KS was arrested for Obstruction of Justice. The Gosper and Phelps County Sheriff’s Offices assisted in the incident.