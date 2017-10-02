Two Scottsbluff residents injured in Las Vegas shooting

KNEB News has learned that two Scottsbluff residents were among the hundreds of people injured in Sunday night’s deadly attack at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas.

Friends of Kellian Strey and Caitlin Rein say the two were at the concert and were grazed with bullets fired by 64-year-old Stephen Craig Paddock.

Strey tells KNEB News says a fragment got lodged in his chest, but is already making plans to fly back to Scottsbluff. Friends say a Facebook post by Rein said both were also grazed on their upper legs as well.

Both Strey and Rein say they’re “fine” and are expected to make a full recovery.

Las Vegas police say at least 50 people were killed and more than 400 people were hospitalized in a mass shooting at a country music concert.

Police said Monday morning that the shooter was found dead in a hotel room with as many as 10 firearms. Clark County Sheriff Joseph Lombardo says Paddock first checked into the Mandalay Bay casino-hotel on September 28 and was found dead inside a hotel room.