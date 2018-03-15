Two-semi crash injures drivers, closes I-80 eastbound

Grand Island, Neb. — A fire broke out after a two-semi crash just east of Grand Island on Interstate-80 just before 5 p.m. on Wednesday. Sergeant Troy Arends with the Hall County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the crash involving a semi driven by 40 year old trucker Kevin Rucker of Georgia who pulled over onto the shoulder of Interstate 80 in his black Kenworth semi to take a break. He then pulled back onto the driving lane and was struck from behind by another semi driven by 59 year old Steven Drake of Utah…

Sergeant Arends: “Rucker’s semi had extensive damage to the trailer and his load of meat spilled on the roadway of the Interstate…which closed the Interstate for approximately 3 hours…both subjects were transported to the hospital for minor injuries.Rucker was issued a citation for failure to yield…for pulling out in front of Drake.”

Both vehicles were traveling at slow speed as Rucker had just pulled onto Interstate 80 and Drake had also just pulled onto the Interstate from a rest area. Numerous agencies responded including the Nebraska State Patrol, and Doniphan Fire Department. Drake’s reefer later caught fire and had to be extinguished. Boxes of beef were strewn on the roadway and along the eastbound shoulder of I-80. Clean-up of the boxed beef and removal of the damaged semi’s and debris closed the eastbound lanes of I-80 for three-hours. Both lanes were reopened at around 8 p.m.