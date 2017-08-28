class="post-template-default single single-post postid-256230 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.2.1 vc_responsive"
Two sentenced for credit card scheme in northeast Nebraska

BY Associated Press | August 28, 2017
MADISON, Neb. (AP) _ Two people have been sentenced for a credit card scheme that defrauded people and businesses in northeast Nebraska.

The Norfolk Daily News reports that 31-year-old Jorge Navarro and 31-year-old Yaima Lugo, both of Madison, were sentenced Friday in Madison County District Court.

Court records say the two had used the cards to make several local purchases. Investigators say falsified credit/debit cards, gift cards, driver’s licenses and Social Security cards were found at the couple’s house during a search.

Navarro was sentenced to three to six years on drug and fraud charges. Lugo was sentenced to two to four years on charges of fraud and of providing false information.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
