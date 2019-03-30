Two-session course offered on creating a business plan

BROKEN BOW, NEBRASKA – Existing, transitioning, and startup small business owners and managers have an opportunity to examine their ventures in “Business Plan Basics,” a workshop organized by the Center for Rural Affairs’ Rural Enterprise Assistance Project (REAP) in collaboration with Custer Economic Development and Broken Bow Chamber of Commerce.

Two sessions will be held, scheduled for Saturday, April 13, and Saturday, April 27, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the Broken Bow Public Library, 626 S. D St., Broken Bow, Nebraska.

The workshop series will focus on marketing, customer relations, financial management, advertising, and goals. Lorre McKeone will instruct the course.

“Planning is key to success in business, and these hands-on exploratory sessions are designed for those thinking of starting a business, businesses that need a boost, and business owners considering exiting the business,” said Nancy Flock, Center for Rural Affairs loan specialist. “Sessions will cover important information to complete a business plan.”

Class size is limited to 13, however, the class may be cancelled if there are less than three registrations. Please register by April 8 to Flock at nancyf@cfra.org or 308.534.3508.

Visit cfra.org/events for more information. Center for Rural Affairs’ REAP provides business training, technical assistance, microloans, and networking to small businesses in Nebraska.