Two state fishing records certified this summer

BY Nebraska Game and Parks Commission | July 29, 2017
LINCOLN, Neb. – Two state fishing records have been certified this summer by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission.

Brent Stephens of Kearney set a rod-and-reel record April 18 when he caught a 3-pound, 4-ounce triploid crappie at Kea Lake south of Kearney. He caught the 17¼-inch fish on a jig.

Eric Funk of Lincoln set a bowfishing record May 20 when he arrowed a 56-pound, 6-ounce bigmouth buffalo at Johnson Lake southwest of Lexington. His fish was 41 inches long.

For a list of all state record fish, visit: OutdoorNebraska.org/NebraskaFishSpecies.

