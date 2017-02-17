Two subjects being sought by Aurora area law enforcment

**CAUTION**

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, Aurora Police Department, and the Nebraska State Patrol are requesting your vigilance in being on the lookout for the following subject Jeremy David Bromley and Drake Ross following a vehicle pursuit in rural Hamilton County which ended in both subjects fleeing on foot near the southwest edge of Aurora.

David Bromley was descibed as a white male, approximately 20-21 years of age with red hair. Bromley was wearing sunglasses and no shirt at the time of the pursuit and is described as having a heavy build.

Drake Ross is described as a Hispanic male in his 20’s with short brown hair. Ross may also have a tattoo of lips on his neck. We currently do not have any photos of Ross.

Please contact the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, the Aurora Police Department, or the Nebraska State Patrol if you see anyone matching this description.