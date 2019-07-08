Two subjects taken into custody in connection with possible homicide

Law enforcement took two people into custody late Sunday afternoon that were wanted in connection with a Jefferson County investigation into a possible homicide, one of the subjects was identified as a suspect. Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, with assistance from Thayer County Sheriff’s Office and Nebraska State Patrol responded to a Fairbury residence around 4:15pm Sunday. A little over an hour later 21-year-old Caitlyn Grable and 25-year-old Jerry W. Gilbert exited the residence and were taken into custody. Both are from Odessa, TX. Gilbert has been identified in connection to the possible homicide investigation.

In a news release, Jefferson County Sheriff Nels Sorensen says a Beatrice Police Department officer had been given information that a shooting had occurred in Fairbury’s Crystal Springs Park on July 1, 2019. The information included names of possible suspects and a description of a vehicle that was involved. An investigation was initiated and a search for a victim, crime scene and vehicle began.

Shortly after midnight on July 6th, 2019, the suspect vehicle was located by a Trooper with the Nebraska State Patrol. The driver 23-year-old Trey Saathoff of Diller, NE was arrested for Possession of a Controlled Substance and lodged in the Jefferson County Jail. The vehicle was seized and showed signs that confirmed information from Beatrice Police Department. A search warrant was issued for the vehicle to locate and recover evidence of the crime. The crime scene was also located and evidence was collected. As of Sunday evening, a victim has not been located.

Sheriff Sorensen says continued investigation has determined that Justin Crenshaw, who was previously sought in connection to the case, was not involved in the incident.

The investigation is still ongoing. Authorities with multiple agencies are still looking for the victim and a 2013 Silver Honda with Texas license plate number CVZ4221.. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office believes that there is no threat to the public at this time.