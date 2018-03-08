Two Teenagers Dead After Two-Vehicle Accident East of York

YORK, Neb. – A two-vehicle accident East of York, has claimed the lives of two teenagers.

According to York County Sheriff Dale Radcliff, Around 10:40 p.m. Wednesday night, his department was dispatched to a two-vehicle collision accident on East Nobes Road (Road 12) & Road N.

Sheriff Radcliff details the accident.

Driver of the Taurus, 19-year-old Dylan Quast, of Columbus, and his passenger 18-year-old Jacob Barnett, of Stromsburg, were pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the pickup 19-year-old Braxton Nunnenkamp, of York, was transported to York General with non-life-threatening injuries and has since been released.

Both drivers were using safety belts, the passenger was not. Alcohol and drugs are not believed to contributing factors. The Nebraska State Patrol and York Fire & Rescue assisted at the scene.