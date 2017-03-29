Two transported in rural Hampton crash

HAMPTON – Two Hampton residents were transported to the hospital Wednesday after a two vehicle accident. The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the intersection of Road 22 and Road Y, or approximately nine miles northeast of Hampton at 12:06 p.m. to a multiple injury accident. A northbound 1979 Chevrolet pickup on Rd Y driven by 54-year-old Dale Dosey collided with a westbound 2013 Ford Explorer driven by 48-year-old Mary Roehrs at the intersection.

Dosey was transported to York General with non-life-threatening injuries. Roehrs also sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported by a private vehicle to a hospital. Seatbelts were in use in both vehicles.

Assisting the sheriff’s office was the Hampton Volunteer Fire Department and the Hamilton County Ambulance. The accident is still under investigation.