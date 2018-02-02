Two Union Pacific cars derail, no injuries

Gothenburg, Ne — A Union Pacific train experienced the derailment of two empty cars on Friday around 2:00 a.m. on tracks along Highway 30 between Willow Island and Gothenburg.

Union Pacific spokesperson Kristen South says the derailment occurred near Road 764, or just east of Gothenburg. South says no one was hurt and there was no release of any material.

South told the Rural Radio Network at 9:00 a.m. on Friday that workers were getting close to reopening Mainline 1 which experienced the derailment. South said Mainlines 2 & 3 were already reopened and operating normally.

South said the derailment caused no disruption of Highway 30 traffic. South said there had been no determination of the cause. She says an investigation is underway. South says an estimate of the damage will be part of the investigation, but she had no numbers to share.