Two-vehicle accident in Cozad results in injury

An injury accident occurred in Cozad on Highway 30 around 3:15pm on Thursday. According to Cozad Police Chief Mark Montgomery, a semi tractor trailer, driven by 46-year-old Chad D. Hanson of Bristow, Iowa, was westbound on when it collided with a pickup driven by Frank Policky age 88 of rural Cozad. Policky was transported to Cozad Community Hospital and later to CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney. Hanson was not injured.

Preliminary investigation indicates Mr. Policky was turning onto a street and was struck on the passenger side of his vehicle by the semi. The accident was investigated by the Cozad Police Department and assisted by Cozad Fire & Rescue.