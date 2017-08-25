class="post-template-default single single-post postid-255737 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.2.1 vc_responsive"
Two-vehicle accident in Cozad results in injury | KRVN Radio

Two-vehicle accident in Cozad results in injury

BY Cozad Police Department | August 25, 2017
Home News Regional News
Two-vehicle accident in Cozad results in injury
Courtesy/ Eric Dodson, Jr. A collision involving a semi and pickup in Cozad Thursday afternoon resulted in one injury.

An injury accident occurred in Cozad on Highway 30 around 3:15pm on Thursday. According to Cozad Police Chief Mark Montgomery, a semi tractor trailer, driven by 46-year-old Chad D. Hanson of Bristow, Iowa, was westbound on when it collided with a pickup driven by Frank Policky age 88 of rural Cozad. Policky was transported to Cozad Community Hospital and later to CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney. Hanson was not injured.

Preliminary investigation indicates Mr. Policky was turning onto a street and was struck on the passenger side of his vehicle by the semi. The accident was investigated by the Cozad Police Department and assisted by Cozad Fire & Rescue.

Courtesy/ Eric Dodson, Jr. Cozad Fire & Rescue assists Cozad Police Department with accident Thursday on Highway 30 in Cozad.
© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments