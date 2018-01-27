class="post-template-default single single-post postid-286867 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.5 vc_responsive"
Two-vehicle accident involving school bus in Hitchcock Co.

BY Hitchcock County Sheriff's Office | January 27, 2018
Courtesy/ Hitchcock County Sheriff's Office. Two-vehicle accident involving school bus occurred near Culbertson Friday morning January 26, 2018.

 

A two-vehicle accident occurred in southwest Nebraska around 7:30am Friday morning. Two juvenile passengers on the school bus were transported to Community Hospital in McCoook for treatment of injuries. The Hitchcock County Sheriff’s Office says it occurred about a mile west of Culbertson on U.S. Highways 6 & 34. The school bus, driven by a 42-year-old Culbertson man, had slowed and stopped for a vehicle that was turning when the bus was rear ended by a car driven by a 17-year-old Culbertson girl. The news release did not indicate whether seat belts were in use. Culbertson Fire and Ambulance assisted at the scene.

 

