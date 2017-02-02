Two Vehicle Crash in Thayer County Sends Three to the Hospital

HEBRON, NEB. – A two vehicle collision in Thayer County sent three people to the hospital Wednesday afternoon.

The Thayer County Sheriff’s Office, along with Hebron Fire and Rescue, responded to a two vehicle injury accident at the intersection of U.S. Hwy 81 and U.S. Hwy 136 at approximately 12:15 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.

A 2010 Dodge Ram pickup driven by 43-year-old, Royce Scollin of Deshler, was traveling westbound on Hwy 136 when he failed to stop at a stop sign striking a 2008 Ford pickup driven by 35-year-old Christopher Cox of Custer, SD. Cox was was traveling southbound on Hwy 81. Both drivers and one female passenger were transported by Hebron Rescue and Deshler Rescue. All parties transported received non life threatening injuries.

Assisting at the scene was the Nebraska State Patrol, the State Department of Roads, and the City of Hebron Utilites.