Three deaths confirmed in two-vehicle crash

Three deaths confirmed in two-vehicle crash

BY Bob Brogan | October 16, 2018
Overton, Neb. — The Nebraska State Patrol confirms three deaths in a two-vehicle crash early this morning on Highway 30 between Overton and Elm Creek in Dawson County.

Two other people were transported from the scene to a hospital. Of the two transported, one is in critical condition and the other had only minor injuries.

Law enforcement and emergency medical professionals were summoned around 2:30 a.m.

Authorities are still investigating at the scene about two-miles east of Overton. Please drive with extreme caution in that area. Authorities are notifying next of kin.

 

 

