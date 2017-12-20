class="post-template-default single single-post postid-279502 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.5 vc_responsive"
Two-vehicle crash results in no injuries

Two-vehicle crash results in no injuries

BY KRVN News | December 20, 2017
RRN/southbound Honda Civic involved in two-vehicle crash at Highway 30 & airport road.

Lexington, Ne. — A two-vehicle crash occurred Wednesday at 7:15 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 30 and airport road (Road 431) in Lexington. Both drivers refused transport to Lexington Regional Health Center for medical treatment. An eastbound 2000 Honda Civic driven by 17 year old Alexis Barrios of rural Cozad collided with a southbound 1994 GMC pickup driven by 58 year old Francisco Corpeno-Rivera of Lexington. There were no injuries.

Dawson County Sheriff Gary Reiber says the driver of the southbound pickup was cited for No Operator’s license and Failure to Yield Right of Way.

Sheriff Reiber says seat belts were in use in both vehicles. Dawson County Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant Tucker Case says the use of seatbelts by both parties was an important factor in preventing injuries. Lexington Police & Lexington Volunteer Fire Department also responded and provided assistance.

 

