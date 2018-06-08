Two-vehicle rear-end collision causes minor injuries

Lexington, Neb. — Two people were transported from the scene of a a two-vehicle accident Friday morning about four miles south of Lexington on Highway 283 with what were believed to be minor injuries. Nebraska State Patrol Trooper Amanda Hunt says a northbound Honda van was slowing to turn when it was rear-ended by a northbound Lexus SUV…

Trooper Hunt: “One of the vehicles was coming down Highway 283…put on their blinker, put on their brakes, to turn to one of these access roads and the back vehicle was following too close and ran into the back of it. ”

The accident was originally called out at 10:50 a.m. as a three- vehicle accident, which prompted Lexington Volunteer Fire Department to bring two ambulances. Two people were taken to Lexington Regional Health Center as a precaution. Trooper Hunt says fortunately both drivers were wearing seat belts. The Dawson County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene with traffic control.