U of Nebraska at Kearney sells student apartment complex

KEARNEY, Neb. (AP) – A development group has bought the University Heights apartment complex from the University of Nebraska at Kearney.

The university said in a news release that Henning Brothers LLC is paying just over $800,000 for the 57-year-old, 108-unit complex and will take ownership June 1.

Hennings Brothers plans to renovate the nine buildings for rental housing. The decision to sell University Heights, which sits northwest of the university’s main campus, came after an analysis of the structure and the cost to renovate.

It had been the option for married students and others who wanted to live off-campus.

In October the university told the 43 students living there that University Heights will close this spring.