U of Nebraska committee debates president’s job description

Lincoln, Neb. — The nearly two dozen members of a search committee for the next president of the University of Nebraska system generally agree he or she must be someone for everyone.

The 23 met Tuesday in Lincoln and discussed the pillars upon which the new president’s job description will be built. University President Hank Bounds announced in March that he was leaving the post he’d held for less than five years.

Among the seven pillars so far is one calling for an appreciation of the value of intercollegiate athletics, especially Husker athletics at the Lincoln campus.

That raised a question from former Speaker of the Legislature Mike Flood, who wondered why the committee would suggest that only one campus “has sports that you’re really going to pay attention to.”

He says the campus chancellors _ not the system president _ should oversee their sports programs.