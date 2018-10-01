class="post-template-default single single-post postid-338204 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.5.2 vc_responsive"
U of Nebraska gains grant to create space law network | KRVN Radio

U of Nebraska gains grant to create space law network

BY Associated Press | October 1, 2018
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
U of Nebraska gains grant to create space law network
Courtesy/The University of Nebraska has received a $250,000 NASA Space Law pilot-program grant to create a nationwide network of students, faculty and practitioners interested in space law and policy.

Lincoln, Neb. —  The University of Nebraska has received a $250,000 grant to create a space law network.

Matt Schaefer is co-director of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln law school’s space, cyber and telecommunications law program, and he says the NASA grant allows the new Space Law Network to fund legal internships at NASA as well as bring students from all over the U.S. to numerous national conferences, where they’ll hear from leading scholars.

Elsbeth Magilton is executive director of the law school program, and she says the Space Law Network’s key objective “is to implement a system to support, educate and provide opportunities to law students across the country interested in space law and policy.”

© 2018 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments