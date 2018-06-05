U.S. AG to be in Omaha to discuss efforts to combat opioid crisis

A member of President Donald Trump’s Cabinet will be in Omaha later this week to discuss law enforcement actions to combat the opioid crisis. U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions will address reporters at the U.S. Attorney’s Office Press Conference Room – Floor 14 on Thursday, June 7 at 9:40 a.m. Acting DEA Administrator Robert Patterson will also attend the event. Sessions is the head of the United States Department of Justice and is considered the nation’s top law enforcement official.