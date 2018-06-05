U.S. AG to be in Omaha to discuss efforts to combat opioid crisis

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-315395 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.7 vc_responsive"
BY Huston Pullen Public Affairs Officer FBI - Omaha | June 5, 2018
Courtesy/ Wikipedia -- U.S Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

A member of President Donald Trump’s Cabinet will be in Omaha later this week to discuss law enforcement actions to combat the opioid crisis. U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions will address reporters at the U.S. Attorney’s Office Press Conference Room – Floor 14 on Thursday, June 7 at 9:40 a.m. Acting DEA Administrator Robert Patterson will also attend the event. Sessions is the head of the United States Department of Justice and is considered the nation’s top law enforcement official.

