U.S. gasoline prices continue to decrease

Washington, DC — The U.S. average retail price for regular gasoline fell to $2.82 a gallon on Monday. That’s down 3 cents from a week ago, based on the weekly price survey by the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

Pump prices were highest in the West Coast states at 3.63 a gallon, down 3 1/2 cents from a week ago. Prices were lowest in the Gulf Coast region at 2.47 a gallon, down 4.4 cents.

According to Triple A, the average price of a gallon of regular gas in Nebraska on Wednesday was $2.71, down about 2 cents from a week ago.