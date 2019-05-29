class="post-template-default single single-post postid-387724 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.1 vc_responsive"
U.S. gasoline prices continue to decrease | KRVN Radio

U.S. gasoline prices continue to decrease

BY U.S Energy Information Administration | May 29, 2019
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
U.S. gasoline prices continue to decrease

Washington, DC — The U.S. average retail price for regular gasoline fell to $2.82 a gallon on Monday. That’s down 3 cents from a week ago, based on the weekly price survey by the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

Pump prices were highest in the West Coast states at 3.63 a gallon, down 3 1/2 cents from a week ago. Prices were lowest in the Gulf Coast region at 2.47 a gallon, down 4.4 cents.

According to Triple A, the average price of a gallon of regular gas in Nebraska on Wednesday was  $2.71, down about 2 cents from a week ago.

© 2019 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments