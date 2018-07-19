Union Pacific: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-324219 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.5.2 vc_responsive"
BY Associated Press | July 19, 2018
Omaha, Neb. —  Union Pacific Corp. (UNP) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $1.51 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Omaha, Nebraska-based company said it had profit of $1.98.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.94 per share.

The railroad posted revenue of $5.67 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.6 billion.

Union Pacific shares have increased slightly more than 5 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index has increased slightly more than 5 percent. The stock has risen 29 percent in the last 12 months.

