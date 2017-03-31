Union Pacific Foundation grants $30,000 to Gothenburg YMCA Project

GOTHENBURG – Kelli O’Brien, Director of Public Affairs for Union Pacific, presented a check for $30,000 to the Gothenburg Hospital Foundation. Becky Jobman, Executive Director for the Hospital Foundation received the check.

The Hospital Foundation submitted a grant request to Union Pacific’s Foundation in August of 2016 and learned in February 2017 that they had received the $30,000 award. A major requirement making Gothenburg eligible for the grant is its location on Union Pacific’s line.

Groundbreaking for the $4.95 million project is scheduled to take place this spring. The YMCA will be connected to Gothenburg Health as part of a joint project featuring a hospital renovation and expansion. Fundraising for the new wellness facility is on-going with just a little over $1M left to raise to reach the final goal.

The YMCA of Gothenburg will have year-round recreation opportunities for all ages and socio-economic backgrounds. When complete, the facility will include a high school regulation size gymnasium with two cross-courts; a four-lane swimming pool with space for kids play and physical therapy; an indoor walking track; a wellness center with weights and cardio machines; a spacious group exercise room; men’s, women’s and family locker rooms; a fun and educational child watch room, and a comfortable social lobby with free Wi-Fi access. In addition to all these planned components, there will be an abundance of educational space which include the potential for mentorship programs, early childhood development, after-school programs and career development opportunities for students; depending on community wants and needs.

The YMCA is a non-profit organization focusing on strengthening the community through youth development, healthy living and social responsibility.

Union Pacific Foundation is the philanthropic arm of Union Pacific Corporation and Union Pacific Railroad. Union Pacific believes that the quality of life in the communities in which its employees live and work is an integral part of its own success. Originally created as the Union Pacific Railroad Foundation in Omaha, Neb., the Foundation has distributed funds since 1959 to qualified organizations in communities served by Union Pacific. The Foundation is not endowed, but is funded each year from the operating profits of Union Pacific Corporation.