Union Pacific renews warnings about track dangers. | KRVN Radio

BY Associated Press | March 25, 2017
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) _ Union Pacific is renewing its campaign to urge people to stay off railroad tracks.

The railroad has created a series of animated videos about the potential dangers of railroad tracks that Union Pacific posts on social media sites.

The short videos highlight the risks of taking a selfie on railroad tracks or posing for high school senior pictures on or near train tracks.

The videos are designed to be easily shared on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and other social media sites.

Federal statistics show that more than 400 people are killed nationwide each year while walking or standing on railroad property.

 

