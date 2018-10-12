Union Pacific to close Nebraska Panhandle locomotive shop

MORRILL, Neb. (AP) _ Union Pacific plans to close its locomotive repair shop in the Nebraska Panhandle’s Scotts Bluff County.

Company representatives say the shop just southeast of Morrill will close by the end of January. They say the decision was based on business needs.

The company is working with unions on what the closing will mean for workers. The facility has a staff of 68.

The representatives say most of the work done in Morrill will be moved to facilities in North Platte and to North Little Rock, Arkansas.