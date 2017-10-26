class="post-template-default single single-post postid-268163 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.2.1 vc_responsive"
Union Pacific tops Street 3Q forecasts

BY Associated Press | October 26, 2017
OMAHA, Neb. —  Union Pacific is reporting third-quarter earnings of $1.19 billion and strong revenues, topping Wall Street expectations for both.

The Omaha, Nebraska, railroad’s net income equates to $1.50 per share, a penny better than industry analysts had expected, according to a survey by Zacks Investment Research.

The company’s revenue of $5.41 billion topped the $5.31 billion that had been forecast on Wall Street.

Shares of Union Pacific Corp., which have increased slightly more than 6 percent since the beginning of the year, rose 1 percent before the opening bell Thursday.

