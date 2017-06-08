Union Pacific’s Historic No. 844 Steam Locomotive Heads to Omaha for the 2017 Home Plate Special

Union Pacific’s “Living Legend” No. 844 steam locomotive will return to Omaha this month for a dozen-day public display near the 2017 college baseball championship series, following a two-day journey east from Cheyenne, Wyoming. When the series concludes, No. 844 will return to Cheyenne via an alternate route to visit a handful of different Nebraska cities.

Beginning June 11 in Cheyenne, No. 844 will embark on a 21-day roundtrip excursion through Wyoming, Nebraska and Iowa, making brief stops throughout the journey to allow visitors to see the locomotive up close. During the first leg of the journey, Union Pacific will host three special celebrations in Kearney, Grand Island and Columbus, Nebraska, on June 12, commemorating the Great Race to complete the transcontinental railroad nearly 150 years ago.

Once in Omaha, the locomotives will be on display at Union Pacific’s Home Plate from June 16 to June 27, just 150 feet from TD Ameritrade Park Omaha. The “Living Legend” will be parked near the site where the transcontinental railroad began, allowing train and baseball fans from across the country to relive railroad history. The locomotive display will be open from noon to 7:00 p.m. every day except June 24 and 25. For more information, visit up.com/homeplate.

No. 844 will begin its trip home to Cheyenne on June 30.

Due to the dynamic nature of these operations, running times and scheduled stops below are subject to change. Please check the current schedule along with comprehensive locations and display times, a route map and a GPS monitor of No. 844’s location, at the following link: http://www.up.com/aboutup/special_trains/steam/details.shtml.

Sunday, June 11

8:00 a.m. MT, departure from Cheyenne, Wyo.

9:30-10:00 a.m. MT, E. 1st St. & S. Walnut St. in Kimball, Neb.

11:00-11:30 a.m. MT, Oberfelter St. & Front St. in Lodgepole. Neb.

12:30-1:00 p.m. MT, S. Spruce St. Crossing in Ogallala. Neb.

4:00 p.m. CT, arrival at E. Front St. in North Platte, Neb.

Monday, June 12

8:00 a.m. CT, departure from E. Front St. in North Platte, Neb.

9:15-9:45 a.m. CT, Hwy. 30 & Meridian near Old Depot in Cozad, Neb.

10:45-11:15 a.m. CT, 150 W. Railroad St. in Kearney, Neb.

12:15-12:45 p.m. CT, Oak St. Crossing near W. Front St. in Grand Island, Neb.

2:00-2:30 p.m. CT, 26th Ave. Crossing in Columbus, Neb.

4:45 p.m. CT, arrival at 100 Ave. G (UP Heritage Park) in Council Bluffs, Iowa

Friday, June 16 – Tuesday, June 27

12:00-7:00 p.m. CT, 12th and Cuming St. in Omaha, Neb. Closed June 24 and June 25.

Friday, June 30

8:00 a.m. CT, departure from 100 Ave. G in Council Bluffs, Iowa

10:00-10:30 a.m. CT, 10 S. Main St. Crossing in Fremont, Neb.

12:15-12:45 p.m. CT, 13th St. Crossing in Central City, Neb.

2:30-3:00 p.m. CT, Pedestrian Overpass near Hwy. 30 & D St. in Overton, Neb.

4:45 p.m. CT, arrival at E. Front St. in North Platte, Neb.

Saturday, July 1

8:00 a.m. CT, departure from E. Front St. North Platte, Neb.

9:30 -10:01 a.m. MT, S. Spruce St. Crossing in Ogallala, Neb.

11:30-11:45 p.m. MT, 10th St. & Grant St. in Sidney, Neb.

1:30-2:00 p.m. MT, Main St. Crossing in Pine Bluffs, Neb.

3:15 p.m. MT, arrival in Cheyenne, Wyo.