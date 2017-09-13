LEXINGTON – The first annual United By Culture Festival will take place on Sunday at Lexington’s Kirkpatrick Memorial Park from 4-8 pm. The purpose of the event is to celebrate the diverse cultures that make Lexington such a unique place.

One of the organizers of the event and it’s Master of Ceremonies is Paloma Valero. She said there would be activities for the whole family, including horseback riding, bouncy houses and face painting.

“We are also going to be bring a lot of inflatables,” Valero said. “This is just going to be a great event. We are celebrating Lexington and it’s diversity, it’s awesome to have so many different cultures here in town.”

Valero said the response from the community has been strong.

“Everyone is so excited, we have tons of business that are sponsoring,” Valero said. “We have lots of vendors, I think this event is here to stay.”

The event is free to everyone on Sunday.

Listen to the interview with Valero.