United Express Flights from Kearney to Denver Launch Sept. 5

Kearney, Nebraska Aug. 31, 2018 – SkyWest Airlines is pleased to launch new daily United Express jet service between Kearney Regional Airport (EAR) and Denver International Airport beginning Sept. 5, 2018. Tickets are available for purchase today at www.united.com.

The inaugural flight will depart Kearney on Wednesday, Sept. 5 at 4:38 p.m. Media is invited to join city, airport and SkyWest officials for refreshments to welcome the first flight and celebrate the first departure from 3:30 p.m. to 4:45 p.m. CT.

“We’re excited to offer new United Express service between Kearney and Denver,” said Greg Atkin, SkyWest Airlines managing director – Market Development. “Travelers taking advantage of the new service will enjoy a quiet, comfortable flight aboard the CRJ200, and new connections through United’s unmatched global network.”

The daily United Express jet service between Kearney and Denver connects passengers to United’s hub in Denver, where travelers can access over 400 daily departures to destinations around the world. Kearney customers who fly United may also accrue MileagePlus Miles as members of United’s MileagePlus loyalty program. The daily United Express flight is ideally scheduled for both business and leisure travelers, providing well-timed connection opportunities in Denver.

SkyWest will operate the route utilizing the 50-passenger Bombardier-manufactured Canadair Regional Jet, CRJ200. SkyWest Airlines is a top CRJ200 operator and has been named the manufacturer’s most reliable operator in North America five times.

Tickets are available for purchase now at www.united.com or by calling United reservations at 800.864.8331. The lowest fares can always be found on www.united.com.

About SkyWest Airlines

SkyWest Airlines, a wholly-owned subsidiary of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ: SKYW) partners with the world’s largest network carriers including United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines. With more than 13,000 aviation professionals operating over 2,300 daily flights, SkyWest Airlines connects millions of passengers each month to 248 destinations across North America and has a fleet of 449 aircraft. Headquartered in St. George, Utah, SkyWest’s industry-leading workforce and excellent leadership team have consistently generated solid operational and economic performance, setting the standard for excellence in the regional industry. Visit www.skywest.com for more information.