North Platte officials will mark the occasion of the new United Express Service to Denver with a ribbon cutting on Thursday February 1st at 2:00pm in the North Platte Regional Airport. The first flight from North Platte to Denver then departs at 2:33pm.

SkyWest Airlines will operate the daily flights using a 50-seat jet aircraft. North Platte customers who fly United will also be able to accrue MileagePlus Miles as members of United’s MileagePlus loyalty program.