United Way of the Kearney Area Establishes Disaster Recovery Fund

KEARNEY, NE – United Way of the Kearney Area (UWKA) has set up a Disaster Recovery Fund to help those who have suffered any kind of loss following the devastating flooding.

Our partner agencies are also taking action by helping those in need. If anyone needs assistance getting in contact with these agencies, or others, they can call our office at (308) 237-6840 or stop by at 4009 6th Ave. Ste. 19. Our staff will be glad to help in any way we can.

UWKA is determined to help everyone that we can recover from the tremendous loss due to the flooding that took place.

Donations can be made through our website www.uwka.org. Donors have the option to designate the city, area, or county they would like to help. You can trust that your donations are safe, and that 100 percent of the donations will go the help victims recover from the flooding. Donors may also call or stop by our office to get assistance in donating. Any amount is greatly appreciated during this time.

Contact: Mariah Linders, Public Relations and Marketing Specialist

United Way of the Kearney Area

Phone: 308-237-6840