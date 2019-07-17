class="post-template-default single single-post postid-396384 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.3 vc_responsive"
University employees told private data is on stolen laptop | KRVN Radio

University employees told private data is on stolen laptop

BY Associated Press | July 17, 2019
Home News Regional News
University employees told private data is on stolen laptop

Lincoln, Neb. — University of Nebraska-Lincoln officials say personal and financial information on more than 900 current and former employees were contained in a laptop computer stolen from a university consultant who was vacationing in Rome.

They work or worked for the university’s Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources. The university’s offered them a year of identity theft protection.

The consultant helps manage the institute’s employee retirement benefits. The names, Social Security numbers, home and email addresses and financial account information on the laptop were password-protected but not encrypted, which would have provided extra security.

A University of Nebraska system spokeswoman says the university has no reason to believe the thief has tried to access the information.

© 2019 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments