University given $10M for new science, math, business center

SEWARD, Neb. (AP) _ Concordia University in Seward has been given $10 million for a new center for science, math and business.

The Lutheran-affiliated university said in a news release Monday that the money comes from Rupert Dunklau Foundation. Rupert Dunklau served as executive vice president of Valmont Industries before his retirement in 1973. Rupert, who died in 2016, and his first wife, Ruth, who died in 1998, established the foundation.

The gift will be combined with other donations to fund the entire $24 million project. What will be called the Dunklau Center for Science, Math and Business is expected to be ready for occupancy in late fall next year.